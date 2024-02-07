Media: Zelensky invited to attend Munich Conference next week

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky was invited to participate in the Munich Security Conference at the end of next week, the German outlet Tagesspiegel reported on Feb. 7.

It would be the third Zelensky's trip to Germany since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. During his visit in May 2023, the president met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and accepted the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen.

Zelensky was also in Germany in December 2023, paying a visit to the headquarters of the U.S. Army Command in Europe and Africa, located in the German city of Wiesbaden.

The annual Munich Security Conference is set to take place between Feb. 16 and 18.

"An invitation to Zelensky was extended," Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen said.

Heusgen did not confirm the Ukrainian president's attendance but said that "the organizers are making an effort towards a presence of the head of state from Kyiv."

Zelensky opened the Munich Security Conference in 2023 with a video address from Kyiv, saying "there is no alternative" to Ukrainian victory and the country's membership in the EU and NATO.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual conference on international security policy that has been held in Munich, Germany, since 1963. Last year, the conference was focused on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.