Zelensky arrives in Turkey, to meet Erdogan.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on March 8 to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Ukrinform.

This is Zelensky’s second visit to the country since Russia launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine.

Among the topics the Ukrainian and Turkish leaders are planning to discuss are Ukraine's peace formula, the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, as well as the release of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia, the President's Office said.

Zelensky is also expected to visit the shipyard where corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy are being built and meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.