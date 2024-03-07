Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Turkey, Grain deal, Black Sea, Volodymyr Zelensky, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia, War
Edit post

Zelensky to meet Erdogan in Turkey on March 8

by Kateryna Hodunova March 7, 2024 11:36 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a joint press conference in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8, 2023. (Ozan Guzelce/ dia images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 8 in Turkey, the Turkish Presidency said on X.

The two leaders will discuss Russia’s war, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations, according to the announcement.

The grain deal, first brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022, allowed Ukraine to export its grain even amid the ongoing full-scale Russian invasion. Moscow unilaterally terminated the deal in July 2023.

Ukraine launched a new Black Sea corridor in August without Russia's participation.

Erdogan visited Sochi on Feb. 4 to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss the grain deal along with other issues. At the joint press conference after the meeting, Erdogan shared the expectations of reaching a solution to restore the deal "in a short time."

Ankara previously said it "was working with all relevant players" to restore the Black Sea grain deal, considering the possibility of accepting some of Russia’s conditions, such as reconnecting the Kremlin-owned bank to SWIFT.

During the full-scale invasion, Turkey tried to maintain good ties with both Kyiv and Moscow. Ankara has provided Ukraine with aid and supported it in territorial integrity talks while also opposing sanctions on Russia.

The economic toll of 10 years of Russia’s war against Ukraine in charts
Russia’s 10-year aggression against Ukraine has caused widespread and sure to be long-lasting damage to the country’s economy and demographics. Positive growth predictions were squashed following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and invasion of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in 2014. Then came Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:36 PM

Zelensky to meet Erdogan in Turkey on March 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 8 in Turkey, the Turkish Presidency said on X. The two leaders will discuss Russia’s war, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations, according to the announcement.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:42 PM

Sweden officially joins NATO.

Sweden's accession to the alliance was officially completed when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed the so-called "instruments of accession" to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.