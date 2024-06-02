Skip to content
Czechia, Russia, Germany, Ukraine, War, Refugees, Prague
Edit post

Media: Volunteers fundraising for Ukraine attacked in Prague by Russian speakers

June 2, 2024
Tyn Church, located in the Old Town, one of the symbols of the city, is seen as daily life continues in Prague, Czechia, on May 14, 2024. (Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images)


Volunteers fundraising for Ukraine were attacked in central Prague by Russian-speaking foreigners, Czech news outlet Novinky.cz reported on June 2.

Millions of Ukrainians have sought refuge abroad since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, fleeing occupied towns and bombardment. There have been several cases of Ukrainians being targeted by Russian speakers in Europe.

According to the media report, the clash between the two groups of foreigners took place near a stand on the Old Town Square on June 1. Videos emerged online showing Ukrainian speakers and Russian speakers arguing and engaging in some physical clashes.

The police confirmed to the news outlet that they went to the Old Town Square to investigate the conflict that day.

"Criminal investigators are investigating all the circumstances of this incident. They are investigating what happened at the scene. No one was restricted in their personal freedom or detained," a police spokeswoman told Novinky.cz.

It is still unclear how many people were involved in the incident or who the victims and perpetrators were.

Prague has been among the European cities that have welcomed Ukrainians fleeing the war since February 2022. Over 300,000 Ukrainian refugees are said to be living in Czechia, with an estimated 80,000 living in Prague.

Earlier in April, two Ukrainian soldiers were stabbed in the town of Murnau am Staffelsee in Germany on April 27, with a Russian man being a primary suspect, German local police and Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said. Details and motives of the murder are being investigated.

There was also an attempted murder case in August 2023 of a 10-year-old Ukrainian child in Germany. The motive is said to be for not speaking Russian, according to media reports.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
