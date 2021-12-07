Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Business, Ukrenergo, Energy
Edit post

Media: Ukrenergo to replace supervisory board

by Alexander Query December 7, 2021 9:15 PM 2 min read
Two Ukrenergo workers inspect a circuit box. The state-run electricity operator is due to renew its supervisory board by Dec. 9, 2021. (Ukrenergo /Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The state electricity grid operator Ukrenergo will replace the majority of its supervisory board members by Dec. 9, according to a document from the Ministry of Energy obtained by news outlet Ekonomichna Pravda.

The reshuffle was scheduled because the previous members' three-year terms expired in October. Ensuring that Ukrenergo has an operational supervisory board by the end of the year was one of Ukraine's commitments to receive a new $700 million tranche from the International Monetary Fund on Nov. 24.

The supervisory board will expand from five members to seven.

The new board will include three European specialists: Peder Ostermark Andreasen, CEO of Danish national transmission system operator for electricity and natural gas Energinet; Daniel Dobbeny, president of the Dutch green transition company KIC InnoEnergy Benelux; and Roman Pionkovsky, CEO of the Polish energy operator Energa-Operator.

Having such specialists on board will help Ukrenergo integrate into the European energy network, Andriy Boytsun, the editor of Ukrainian State-Owned Enterprises Weekly, told the Kyiv Independent.

“People with an international background are a good choice for Ukrenergo’s board because it’s about this integration,” he said.

The new supervisory board will face massive challenges, including regulating electricity prices and solving the long-running issue of green tariffs, he said.

Low electricity prices don’t bring enough funds to Ukrenergo to rehabilitate its archaic grid. In 2020, Ukrenergo posted losses of $1 billion, compared to a profit of $69 million in 2019.

The change of supervisory board members comes amid a long-running standoff between the state and renewable energy producers over the feed-in tariff that they're supposed to be paid.

These high, euro-denominated tariffs for green electricity were introduced in 2008 to encourage renewable energy investment, with a goal of making 25% of Ukraine’s energy production come from renewable sources by 2035. Under a new energy system introduced in 2019, state company Guaranteed Buyer was supposed to buy all renewable energy, using Ukrenergo's revenue.

But the government struggled to pay for the power produced by wind and solar firms, angering investors. The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem. A 2020 memorandum between the government and some of the producers, failed to resolve the problem and some investors threatened international arbitration.

To tackle the situation, the state-run electricity grid operator Ukrenergo placed $825 million green bonds on Nov. 3 to try to resolve the unpaid debts. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invested $75 million in these securities.

Alexander Query
Alexander Query
Reporter
Alexander Query is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the former business editor at the Kyiv Post. He worked as a TV correspondent and an anchorman at UATV in Ukraine, and received a BA in modern literature from La Sorbonne, in Paris.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.