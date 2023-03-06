Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk wins ATX Open final against Russian opponent

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2023 12:20 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk celebrates her victory at the ATX Open final in Texas on March 5, 2022. (ATX Open/Alex Smith)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Twenty-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat Russian tennis player Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 at the ATX Open final in Texas on March 5.

According to Ukrainian news service TSN, Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Gracheva at the start of the match and has said that she will not do so with any opponents from Russia or Belarus due to Russia's all-out war in Ukraine.

During the trophy ceremony, Kostyuk dedicated her award to the people of Ukraine.

"I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and to all the people that are fighting and dying right now," Kostyuk said as quoted by TSN.

Ukraine war latest: Military Intelligence says Russia to run out of 'military tools' by end of spring
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.