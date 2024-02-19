Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, F-16, Ukraine, Air Force, Fighter jets
Edit post

Media: Ukraine may receive first F-16 jets in June

by Martin Fornusek February 19, 2024 2:08 PM 2 min read
Norway's Minister of Defense, Bjørn Arild Gram, sits in the back of an F-16 aircraft at Bodø airport, Norway, where the final preparations are being made before two Norwegian F-16 aircraft are sent to Denmark to be used in the training of Ukrainian pilots on Jan. 3, 2024. (Jan Langhaug / NTB / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine may receive its first F-16 fighter jets this June, the Foreign Policy magazine reported on Feb. 18, citing Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas and an unnamed European official.

"I think that in June we will see them in Ukraine," Anusauskas reportedly told the magazine, with the second official confirming the date.

The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium have pledged to supply Ukraine with dozens of U.S.-made fourth-generation jets, though the exact timeline has remained unclear thus far.

Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on television he cannot confirm nor deny the June timeline.

"I can only confirm that the action plan is indeed being carried out. Our partners are ready to hand over the planes to Ukraine," Ihnat said.

The "fighter jet coalition's" support will also concern further maintenance and modernization of the aircraft, as well as financing of the process, he added.

According to Ihnat, Ukraine is already adapting its infrastructure to receive F-16s, although it is a complicated issue.

"Ideally, we would hide everything underground, as Iran does," or "build reinforced concrete storage facilities that would withstand ballistic missiles," Ihnat explained. Setting up air defenses to protect the planes against missile and drone attacks is also an important step, he noted.

While it would take years to prepare the infrastructure thoroughly, the goal of the adaption is to allow F-16s to operate from Ukrainian airfields and runways, Ihnat commented, stressing that the jets are needed "as soon as possible."

F-16s for Ukraine: When will they arrive and what can they do?
The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion and is expected to finally start receiving this year. It’s a versatile workhorse of a jet that’s fought in dozens of wars and is
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:47 PM

Zelensky visits front-line troops in Kupiansk sector.

"I am glad to be here today to see you, to congratulate you, to express gratitude on behalf of all Ukrainians, all of Ukraine, for doing such a great job every day, for defending the state, our families, independence, and our sovereignty," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:09 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 19. This number includes 1,290 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
12:21 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 81 times in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.