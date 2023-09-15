Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Ukraine hits Russian missile-carrying ship with sea drone

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 15, 2023 6:09 PM 2 min read
The Russian warship "Samum" of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is located in front of the occupied port city of Sevastopol, Crimea. (Ulf Mauder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) used a sea surface drone nicknamed "Sea Baby" to strike a Russian missile-carrying hovercraft, a corvette Samum, the Ukrainian media outlet New Voice reported on Sept. 15, citing its sources in the SBU.

The ship, which belongs to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, was attacked while sailing into the Sevastopol Bay in Russian-occupied Crimea on Sept. 14, the New Voice wrote.

According to the media outlet’s sources, the drone struck the right side of the hovercraft’s rear, “causing significant damage” to the ship, and the crew was forced to tow it for repairs.

"Sea Baby" is an experimental model of a naval drone capable of operating in storms and hiding from detection behind big waves, the sources from the SBU told New Voice. The waves reportedly reached 1.5-2 meters in height during the operation.

Navy: Ukraine’s control of Black Sea oil rigs a serious ‘security issue’ for Russia
Ukrainian control over a set of gas and oil drilling platforms in the Black Sea has serious consequences for Russia’s ability to maneuver in the area, the Ukrainian Navy told Suspilne on Sept. 12.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone attempting to attack a Samum hovercraft on the afternoon of Sept. 14. Samum is one of the largest sea combat vehicles with a catamaran design.

On the same day, Ukrainian strikes damaged two Russian patrol ships, Vasily Bykov, in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, according to the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate.

The Black Sea has seen an escalation of hostilities following Russia's unilateral termination of the grain deal.

As Russia began targeting Ukraine's ports and agricultural infrastructure, Russian officials have also reported on a number of alleged Ukrainian strikes against targets in occupied Crimea and Russian naval bases.

Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses
Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Russian proxies reported that the Chonhar Bridge, serving as Russia’s fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line, was allegedly hit multiple times on Au…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
