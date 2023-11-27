Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Media: Ukraine hits aircraft factory in Russia’s Smolensk

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 27, 2023 5:44 PM 1 min read
People walk past a street market as a giant letter "Z", a symbol of Russian pro-war propaganda, is seen on the building in Smolensk, 395 kilometers (245 miles) west of Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck an aircraft plant in the Russian city of Smolensk overnight, Hromadske reported on Nov. 27, citing its source in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR).

Explosions were heard in Smolensk, western Russia, late on Nov. 26, according to local Telegram channels. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted a Ukrainian drone over the Smolensk region at around 11 p.m. Moscow time.

Vasily Anokhin, the acting governor of Russia’s Smolensk region, claimed there were no damages to infrastructure and casualties.

The HUR didn’t provide any details on the alleged strike in a comment for Hromadske.

Smolensk lies nearly 400 kilometers southwest of Moscow and around 300 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The previous night, Ukrainian forces attacked Russian military targets with about 35 drones in response to Russia's mass Shahed attack against Ukraine a day earlier, a military intelligence source told Ukrainska Pravda.

Russia struck Ukraine with 75 Shahed kamikaze drones, mainly targeting Kyiv, on the morning of Nov. 25, the Holodomor Memorial Day. Ukrainian air defense reported bringing down 74 of them.

As a result of the six-hour attack, at least two people were injured, and several residential and non-residential buildings were damaged across the capital.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
