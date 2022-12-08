Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Turkish company to supply Ukraine with electricity via Romania, Moldova

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 8, 2022 12:50 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish energy company Karpowership intends to provide Ukraine with electricity through floating power plants in Romania and Moldova, Anadolu news agency reported, citing the company’s president, Zeynep Harezi.

“We are negotiating around 300-400 megawatts of capacity,” Harezi said. “This capacity can provide electricity to one million households.”

The supply of electricity can start within a month, according to Harezi.

Since Oct. 10, Russia has conducted regular missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing power, water, and heating cutoffs as well as mobile network interruptions across the country.

Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo said on Nov. 25 that the company was working on enabling the country to buy electricity from the European Union.

Kyiv used to export electricity to Europe but was forced to stop exports to stabilize its own energy system.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
