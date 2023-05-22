Media: Mistress of top Kremlin propagandist gave birth in US

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov's mistress owns a villa next to members of the Russian military elite in the Black Sea resort of Sochi and gave birth to her children in the U.S., Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's team reported on May 22.

According to the investigation, Svetlana Abrosimova, a former basketball player, is Solovyov's mistress and gave birth to their two daughters in the U.S. in 2017.

Navalny's team discovered that Abrosimova had a U.S. passport. Since she gave birth to her children in the U.S., they are technically also U.S. citizens.

Solovyov has repeatedly called on Russia to launch attacks against the West during his on-air tirades due to Western countries' ongoing military support for Ukraine.

"(The Russian elite's) whole struggle with the West, which is used as a pretext for war, is a grandiose deception. There is no person in Russia more attached to the West than Vladimir Solovyov," Navalny's team wrote.

Abrosimova also allegedly owns a 650-square-meter villa in Sochi that is worth 500 million rubles ($6 million). However, this information has been removed from the Russian State Register, according to the investigative team.

Neighboring properties belong to top Russian military officials, leading Navalny's team to wonder how an athlete was able to acquire such a prime real estate location.

"Perhaps Svetlana is not just a former basketball player, but also a top-secret FSB or GRU agent with the rank of general? Maybe she is an employee of the Ministry of Defense, and in between running her YouTube channel, she secretly commands a division in the Donbas?" the investigative team mused.