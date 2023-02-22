Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Spain will give 6 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2023 3:01 PM 1 min read
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (R) and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles (L) attend the first day of the NATO Defence Ministers' Meeting on Feb. 14, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles confirmed that Spain would transfer six renovated Leopard 2 A4 main battle tanks to Ukraine, reports El Pais.

Robles added that the goal is to have the tanks in Ukraine by the end of March or early April.

Spain joins a growing coalition of Western allies supplying tanks to Ukraine.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said on Feb. 21. that Poland will provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks in the “next two to three weeks” after Ukrainian troops complete their training.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made an appeal on Feb. 15 to the countries with modern tanks that are “just standing and covered with dust” to send them to Ukraine as fast as possible, adding that the spring and summer of 2023 would be decisive for the outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine.

