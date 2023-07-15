Media: Serbia to send humanitarian aid after Kakhovka dam disaster

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Serbian government agreed to allocate humanitarian aid to help Ukraine address the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s June 6 demolition of the Kakhovka dam in Kherson Oblast, Serbian media outlet RTS reported on July 15.

The aid includes medication and donated goods, RTS reported, without providing further details.

The Serbian government reportedly also agreed to approve "temporary protection" for Ukrainians affected by the dam's demolition, as well as organize a summer "sports rehabilitation camp" for the youth and children's teams from Kyiv's Dynamo football club.

The Serbian government, however, claims its neutrality in Russia's war against Ukraine and remains the only European country that has refused to impose sanctions on Moscow over its invasion.

Serbia and Russia have a long history of close ties, but this is not the first time tensions have risen between both countries due to the war in Ukraine.

In March, Belgrade denied that it supplied Ukraine with 3,500 missiles after the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed disapproval over media reports.