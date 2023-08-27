Ukrainska Pravda: SBU sources confirm drone attack in Russia's Kursk region

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainska Pravda reported on Aug. 27 that its source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed the agency had launched 16 drones at an airfield in Russia's Kursk region overnight.

The source said that the drones destroyed four Su-30 aircraft and one MIG-29. An S-300 complex radar and two Pantsir missile systems were also hit.

Earlier on Aug. 27, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Kursk region, said that a drone flew into a residential building in the city.

Starovoyt published photos that showed minor damage caused to a building but said nobody was injured.



Russian defense officials reported explosions overnight in Kursk, saying that air defense was at work.

However, Ukrainska Pravda's source in the SBU said that almost "all drones reached their targets."