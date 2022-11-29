Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Russia's Wagner Group recruits prisoners in Africa to fight against Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2022 11:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Wagner Group, a Kremlin-controlled paramilitary organization, is releasing rebels from jails in the Central African Republic and sending them overseas, including to Ukraine’s Donbas, the Daily Beast reported on Nov. 29, citing two senior military officers in the African country.

Dozens of men held in custody by the country’s army and police for crimes such as rape and murder have been recruited by Wagner’s local wing of militants, commonly known as “Black Russians,” according to the sources.
“They (Wagner) said they needed urgent manpower in Mali and Ukraine,” an officer of the Central African Republic's military told the Daily Beast. “I think more than 20 people we’ve been holding (for very serious crimes) have been released.”
According to another officer in the republic, “nobody can stop them (Wagner Group) because the government has given them so much power to act the way they want.”
The group has also been recruiting Russian inmates since August to fight against Ukraine.
Wagner Group has been operating in the Central African Republic for years.
In 2018 Russian journalists Orkhan Dzhemal, Alexander Rastorguev, and Kirill Radchenko were killed in the Central African Republic after investigating Wagner Group's activities in the country.

According to investigations by two Russian independent media outlets - Dozhd and Dossier - Russian mercenaries may be linked to the murder. Wagner Group denies the accusations.
Wagner Group has been accused of human rights abuses, including torture and extrajudicial killings, in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mozambique.
The group is controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.