Russia's Tatarstan Republic has introduced an initiative to bolster youth employment, particularly focusing on minors aged 14-18, the Russian state-controlled media outlet Kommersant reported on April 15.

The program seeks to address concerns regarding a growing inclination among young individuals in the republic towards pursuing academic avenues rather than entering the workforce.

In response to this trend, Tatarstan's authorities have crafted a support program designed to facilitate employment opportunities for minors within the defense industry complex and agriculture. The program also aims to support teenagers from socially vulnerable backgrounds.

The action plan outlines specific measures, such as promoting job opportunities for individuals under 35 in agriculture and the defense industry. According to Kommersant, authorities also plan to launch an information campaign to encourage young people to consider relocating to Russia's priority areas like the Far East and the Arctic for work opportunities.

There are currently over one million young people aged 14 to 35 in the republic, according to the official statistics cited by Kommersant.