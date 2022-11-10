Media: Russian troops reportedly blow up TV center, destroy infrastructure in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian forces also reportedly blew up a regional energy facility, a local publication Most reported on Nov. 10.

The Institute of Mass Information reported, citing local residents, that in the afternoon, the Russian military blew up the transmission center of the Kherson TV tower and part of the mobile phone towers. They also allegedly cut off the city's electricity.

According to the report, there are problems with mobile service in the city, it only works near the Antonivsky bridge.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said that Russia wants to turn Kherson into a "city of death."

"Russian military mines everything they can: apartments, sewers. Artillery on the left (east) bank plans to turn the city into ruins," he wrote on Twitter.

According to Russian military command, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu approved the withdrawal of troops from Kherson. General Sergey Surovikin, head of Russian forces in Ukraine, said on Nov. 9 that it was "a hard decision."

Moscow announced a retreat from Kherson on Nov. 9. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said Russian troops' withdrawal is the result of Ukrainian forces' actions as they destroyed Russia's logistics routes and its support system.

