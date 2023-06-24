Media: Russian law enforcement finds fake passports, cash suitcases at Prigozhin's office

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian law enforcement allegedly found five kilos of gold bars and some unidentified white powder after searching in Yevgeny Prigozhin's office, Russian independent news outlet Meduza reported citing Fontanka investigative website.

The outlet also published photos of a passport with Prigozhin's photo under the name "Vladimir Bobrov" and another under Prigozhin's name but with another bald man's picture. At least four different passports were allegedly found.

Russian law enforcement claims to have found six guns and five kilos of unidentified white powder.

Prigozhin confirmed media reports in an audio message on one of his Telegram channels, saying that money he kept in a van and two buses were allocated for salaries, paid in cash.

Meanwhile, Russian investigators raided former and active Wagner fighters in several Russian cities during the Wagner rebellion, Russia's Vazhnye Istorii investigative journalism project reported on June 24.

Law enforcement agencies reportedly threatened to open treason cases against Wagner mercenaries. Those who refused to sign pledges guaranteeing their non-participation in the insurrection were detained, Vazhnye Istorii reported.

The Wagner mercenary force, once often called “Putin’s private army,” occupied Rostov-on-Don, a major regional capital, and began a march on Moscow on June 23, after Prigozhin accused Russia's military leadership of attacking one of its bases in the rear with a missile strike, causing substantial casualties.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said on June 24 that the mercenaries would stop their march on Moscow and withdraw to military camps.

Putin's spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Prigozhin wouldn't be prosecuted and that he would leave for Belarus.