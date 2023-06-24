Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Russian law enforcement finds fake passports, cash suitcases at Prigozhin's office

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 25, 2023 12:37 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian law enforcement allegedly found five kilos of gold bars and some unidentified white powder after searching in  Yevgeny Prigozhin's office, Russian independent news outlet Meduza reported citing Fontanka investigative website.

The outlet also published photos of a passport with Prigozhin's photo under the name "Vladimir Bobrov" and another under Prigozhin's name but with another bald man's picture.  At least four different passports were allegedly found.

Russian law enforcement claims to have found six guns and five kilos of unidentified white powder.  

Prigozhin confirmed media reports in an audio message on one of his Telegram channels, saying that money he kept in a van and two buses were allocated for salaries, paid in cash.

Meanwhile, Russian investigators raided former and active Wagner fighters in several Russian cities during the Wagner rebellion, Russia's Vazhnye Istorii investigative journalism project reported on June 24.

Law enforcement agencies reportedly threatened to open treason cases against Wagner mercenaries. Those who refused to sign pledges guaranteeing their non-participation in the insurrection were detained, Vazhnye Istorii reported.

The Wagner mercenary force, once often called “Putin’s private army,” occupied Rostov-on-Don, a major regional capital, and began a march on Moscow on June 23, after Prigozhin accused Russia's military leadership of attacking one of its bases in the rear with a missile strike, causing substantial casualties.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said on June 24 that the mercenaries would stop their march on Moscow and withdraw to military camps.

Putin's spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Prigozhin wouldn't be prosecuted and that he would leave for Belarus.  

Prigozhin says Wagner will stop march on Moscow
Wagner Group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on June 24 that the mercenaries would stop their march on Moscow and withdraw to military camps.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
