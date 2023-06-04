Drone reportedly shot down in Russian-occupied Crimean city

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone was reportedly shot down over the Russian-occupied Crimean city of Dzhankoy early in the morning of June 4, the Kremlin-affiliated news channel "Shot" said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

According to the post, several homes were damaged and emergency services were sent to the site where the drone was downed.

The city of Dzhankoy is located in the northern part of the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, about 93 kilometers north of the Crimean capital of Simferopol.

A major rail and road hub, Dzhankoy has been central to Russia's supply network for the southern front at certain points during its war against Ukraine, Forbes reported in November. Ukraine's much-anticipated counteroffensive could possibly look to achieve a major strategic breakthrough in the south.

Drone strikes have become more frequent in Russia and Russian-occupied territories over the last few weeks, particularly on railway networks and oil refineries. While Russia blames Ukraine for the strikes, Kyiv does not confirm or deny attacks in Russia or in Russian-occupied areas.