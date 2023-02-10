Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Russia may launch up to 100 missiles at Ukraine on Feb. 10

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2023 11:46 AM 1 min read
Russia may launch up to 100 missiles across Ukraine in its latest mass strike on Feb. 10, according to Ukrainian media outlet TSN.ua, citing sources in the Defense Ministry.

“Today, it is possible (Russia) launches up to 100 missiles. The goals of the Russians remain the same - energy infrastructure,” the unnamed defense official was quoted.

Reporting on the first wave of the mass missile attack, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said that up to 20 missiles were expected.

47 out of 55 Russian missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense during the last Russian mass missile attack on Jan. 26.

Moscow has launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10.

Seven people were injured in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast following a mass missile strike, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, said on Telegram.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv.

Explosions heard across Ukraine amid latest Russian mass missile strike
