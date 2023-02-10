Media: Russia may launch up to 100 missiles at Ukraine on Feb. 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia may launch up to 100 missiles across Ukraine in its latest mass strike on Feb. 10, according to Ukrainian media outlet TSN.ua, citing sources in the Defense Ministry.

“Today, it is possible (Russia) launches up to 100 missiles. The goals of the Russians remain the same - energy infrastructure,” the unnamed defense official was quoted.

Reporting on the first wave of the mass missile attack, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said that up to 20 missiles were expected.

47 out of 55 Russian missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense during the last Russian mass missile attack on Jan. 26.

Moscow has launched dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine in its latest mass missile strike on Feb. 10.

Seven people were injured in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast following a mass missile strike, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, said on Telegram.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv.