Media: Rosatom's top manager arrested over suspicion of bribery.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Basmanny court in Moscow arrested on March 28 Gennadiy Sakharov, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom's construction project director, due to the accusations of receiving a bribe in "a particularly large amount," Russian state-controlled media outlet Kommersant reported.

Sakharov had been working at Rosatom since 2010, holding the post of capital investment director until January.

The manager was detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on March 27 in Moscow, as he allegedly solicited a bribe from the head of one of the leading Rosatom's contractors.

Elgudzhi Kokosadze, who is suspected of giving a bribe to Sakharov, was also arrested. Kokosadze manages the Russian nuclear sector private company Orgenergostroy, which is reportedly one of Rosatom's long-time contractors and its subsidiaries.

Both Sakharov and Kokosadze could face 15 years of imprisonment due to the current accusations.