Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Rosatom, Moscow, FSB, Corruption
Edit post

Media: Rosatom's top manager arrested over suspicion of bribery

by Kateryna Hodunova March 29, 2024 12:06 AM 1 min read
An interior view of the Rosatom 'Atomic Pavilion' at the VDNHa Exhibition and Demonstration Fairground in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 26, 2023. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Basmanny court in Moscow arrested on March 28 Gennadiy Sakharov, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom's construction project director, due to the accusations of receiving a bribe in "a particularly large amount," Russian state-controlled media outlet Kommersant reported.

Sakharov had been working at Rosatom since 2010, holding the post of capital investment director until January.

The manager was detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on March 27 in Moscow, as he allegedly solicited a bribe from the head of one of the leading Rosatom's contractors.

Elgudzhi Kokosadze, who is suspected of giving a bribe to Sakharov, was also arrested. Kokosadze manages the Russian nuclear sector private company Orgenergostroy, which is reportedly one of Rosatom's long-time contractors and its subsidiaries.

Both Sakharov and Kokosadze could face 15 years of imprisonment due to the current accusations.

Reuters: Russia turns to Belarusian gasoline amid decreasing domestic supplies
Russia is increasing imports of gasoline from Belarus to avert possible shortages connected to recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, Reuters reported on March 27, citing four undisclosed trade and industry sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:06 AM

Media: Rosatom's top manager arrested over suspicion of bribery.

The Basmanny court in Moscow arrested on March 28 Gennadiy Sakharov, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom's construction project director, due to the accusations of receiving a bribe in "a particularly large amount," Russian media outlet Kommersant reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:30 PM

Shmyhal, Duda meet in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on March 28, as part of his official visit to Warsaw.
7:38 PM

Zelensky, Speaker Johnson hold call.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson held a phone call on March 28, Zelensky announced on social media.
4:50 PM

Ukraine, Poland ready to conclude agreement on joint border control.

In the document published following the talks, the parties "confirmed their readiness to conclude an Agreement on providing control at joint border checkpoints and cooperation of control bodies" and, once approved by the European Commission, "to launch logistical data exchange at selected road border crossing points."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.