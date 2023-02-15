Media: Mykolaiv City Hall ordered generators at inflated prices

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mykolaiv’s emergency department bought 67 generators for $300,000 without bidding, a price claimed to be inflated, according to an investigation by media outlet Nashi Groshi.

The majority of the models can be found online for two-thirds less of the price, according to the investigation.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych told Ukrainska Pravda that he didn’t deal with the purchase directly, but other factors could influence the price, such as the delivery to the southern city near the front line and the amount needed to be ordered.

“There is a lot written on the Internet, and many experts refer to prices on the Internet,” he said, adding that media need to refer to other similar tenders where other communities purchased such goods cheaper.



A number of officials have recently been dismissed in the biggest government reshuffle since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, following multiple corruption scandals.

