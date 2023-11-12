Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Czechs picket Russian Embassy in Prague

by Lance Luo November 12, 2023 4:37 AM 1 min read
Russian Embassy on April 22, 2021 in Prague (Michal Cizek / AFP) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A group of Czech activists on Nov 11. condemned Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine by hosting a demonstration outside of the Russian Embassy in Prague, Radio Liberty reports.

The meeting was organized by a group of Czech and Slovak grassroots activists called “NAFO” or North Atlantic Fella Organization.

"We want to show that we continue to support Ukraine. We prepared a video in which we tried to make fun of examples of ridiculous Russian propaganda, so that the employees of the embassy could see it," said local Jiří Viskočil.

Groups of Ukrainian refugees also attended the event.

"Today, the whole world also celebrates Remembrance day. That's why we came to support the international movement "NAFO" and once again call on Russia to leave the territory of Ukraine," activist Anastasia Signaevska told Radio Svoboda.

Author: Lance Luo
Most popular

News Feed

3:43 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 8, firing 6 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:00 PM

Zelensky signs 4 laws required for EU accession.

However, the law on reforming the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) signed by Zelensky failed to fully repeal the so-called Lozovyi's amendments, which are thought to help those suspected or accused of corruption to avoid responsibility.
7:32 PM

International Maritime Organization to send mission to Ukraine.

"This decision, as well as the non-election of Russia to the International Maritime Organization Council for 2023-2024, shows the protection of the international maritime community's right to free navigation of every country," said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.
6:27 PM

Russians, Belarusians to be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics.

Under the rules, Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to participate as teams nor display any flags or any official identification with either country. Athletes or support personnel who have openly supported the war will not be allowed, as will anyone who has served or is affiliated with either the military or security organizations of Russia or Belarus.
5:39 PM

Prosecutors: Ukrainian spy who coordinated Russian attacks in Odesa identified.

According to the prosecutors, the individual began spying for Russia in October and was tasked with taking pictures of the locations of Ukrainian troops, as well as defense and energy infrastructure in Odesa, which he then sent to his Russian contacts. He also allegedly photographed the aftermath of Russian strikes in the oblast so that future Russian attacks could be corrected for a more accurate result.
MORE NEWS

