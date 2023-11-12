Czechs picket Russian Embassy in Prague

This audio is created with AI assistance

A group of Czech activists on Nov 11. condemned Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine by hosting a demonstration outside of the Russian Embassy in Prague, Radio Liberty reports.



The meeting was organized by a group of Czech and Slovak grassroots activists called “NAFO” or North Atlantic Fella Organization.



"We want to show that we continue to support Ukraine. We prepared a video in which we tried to make fun of examples of ridiculous Russian propaganda, so that the employees of the embassy could see it," said local Jiří Viskočil.



Groups of Ukrainian refugees also attended the event.



"Today, the whole world also celebrates Remembrance day. That's why we came to support the international movement "NAFO" and once again call on Russia to leave the territory of Ukraine," activist Anastasia Signaevska told Radio Svoboda.