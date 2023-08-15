Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Member of influential Gaza Strip family killed fighting against Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2023 10:26 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rami al-Farra, a member of the al-Farra family from the Gaza Strip, has been killed while fighting for Russia in the war against Ukraine, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said in an investigation published on Aug. 15.

Radio Liberty said this is the first known case of the death of a Palestinian in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After his family reported his death on Aug. 5, Palestinian media outlets said al-Farra had been killed in Russia. However, Radio Liberty found evidence on social media that the man had been actively fighting in Ukraine.

Radio Liberty was told by al-Farra's father that his son, who held Russian citizenship, was not mobilized to fight in Ukraine, but signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry.

The man, also known as Roman Elfarra, was born in Russia in 1994 to a Russian mother and a Palestinian father.

He lived in Russia for much of his life after his family fled Gaza following the Hamas takeover in 2007.


Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
