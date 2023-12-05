Skip to content
Politico: Macron invites Orban to Paris to 'strike compromise' on EU support to Ukraine

by Elsa Court December 5, 2023 5:40 PM 2 min read
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives his speech in Hungexpo Fair and Exhibition Centre of Budapest on Nov. 18, 2023. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to meet in Paris for talks this week, following Orban's threats he will block EU support to Ukraine and Ukraine's accession to the bloc, Politico reported on Dec. 5.

Citing an unnamed official, Politico said that Macron hopes to strike a compromise with Orban, who has said that EU leaders should review their entire strategy of support to Ukraine.

European Council President Charles Michel will also cut his trip to China short amid the growing diplomatic crisis, Politico said.

He will leave China ahead of schedule "partly because he does not have a secure phone line in Beijing to speak to EU leaders without China listening in," the unnamed official told the news outlet.  

Politico obtained a letter from Orban dated Dec. 4, in which Orban urges Michel to remove Ukraine's accession negotiations from the agenda.

“I respectfully urge you not to invite the European Council to decide on these matters in December as the obvious lack of consensus would inevitably lead to failure,” Orban reportedly wrote.

According to a previous letter seen by Politico journalists at the end of November, Orban said that there must be a "strategic discussion" on the EU's policy on Ukraine when EU leaders gather in Brussels on Dec. 13-15.  

"The European Council should take stock of the implementation and effectiveness of our current policies towards Ukraine including various assistance programs," the letter reads.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Hungary has repeatedly obstructed EU funds for Kyiv while opposing sanctions against Russia.

Orban, who maintains close ties with Russia, has refused to provide military aid to Ukraine and claimed that Kyiv's counteroffensive was destined to fail.

Both Ukraine and Moldova received recommendations from the European Commission on Nov. 8 to begin formal negotiations on their accession to the European Union.

A formal decision from the European Council is expected during the mid-December meeting in Brussels.

Charles Michel: ‘I don’t think this counteroffensive has failed’
Ten years after Ukrainians took to the streets their dissatisfaction with what many saw as a nail into the coffin of the country’s European future, the European Council president was in Kyiv promising that Ukraine would soon begin accession talks. “My goal is to do everything to make a positive
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: Elsa Court
Most popular

News Feed

9:03 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6. This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:36 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.
4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
Ukraine news

2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
