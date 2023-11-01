Media: MP searched by law enforcement over role in illegal border crossing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian law enforcement is carrying out searches at the premises of lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky over suspected involvement in organizing an illegal crossing of the border, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 1, citing an unnamed source in the law enforcement bodies.

Dubinsky was reportedly helping to plan an illegal border crossing for relatives of a person living with him, the law enforcement source told Ukrainska Pravda.

In August, the MP was declared a suspect in the falsification of official documents in a case related to his travel abroad.

The authorities believe he traveled under the pretext of accompanying his father for medical treatment outside of Ukraine. However, Dubinsky's father went abroad without him and returned to Ukraine before the lawmaker.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, his trip became public when a Health Ministry document requesting his permission to travel was leaked. He was supposed to return by July 10, but at the end of July, he was featured in an Instagram post by his girlfriend, who was on holiday in Barcelona.

The MP said the charges were politically motivated and that the authorities were "cynically interfering in the personal life of my family."

Dubinsky is an independent MP. He was removed from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party in 2021 for "violating the statute and disobeying the party's governing bodies."