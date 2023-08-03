Authorities investigate MP for alleged vacation abroad

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky is being investigated for a leisure trip abroad during wartime, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and State Bureau of Investigation (DBP) stated on Aug. 3.

The authorities believe he traveled under the pretext of accompanying his father for medical treatment outside of Ukraine. However, his father went abroad without his son and returned to Ukraine before the lawmaker.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, his trip became public when a Ministry of Health document requesting his permission to travel was leaked. He was supposed to return by July 10, but at the end of July was featured in an Instagram post by his girlfriend who was on holiday in Barcelona.

The SBI stated that it is also investigating Dubinsky for forgery, as several official documents were signed while the lawmaker was abroad.

Dubinsky said the charges were politically motivated and that the authorities were "cynically interfering in the personal life of my family."

Dubinsky is an independent MP. He was removed from President Volodymyr Zelensky Servant of the People party in 2021 for "violating the statute and disobeying the party's governing bodies."

"The accusations voiced are completely far-fetched and are designed to stop my opposition activities," he wrote on Telegram.

Dubinsky referred to the case of Andriy Derkach, a pro-Kremlin lawmaker, who was charged with high treason and illicit enrichment in October 2023.

"After I gave testimony to the NABU in the Derkach treason case and the participation of senior state officials in this case, illegal searches were carried out at my place, the purpose of which was to find any compromising evidence that could be used to discredit me," Dubinsky added.

According to the authorities, Derkach received funds from a Russian intelligence agency to create private security firms that Russia planned to use for capturing Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stripped him of his Ukrainian citizenship along with three other Russia-affiliated former politicians in January 2023.

