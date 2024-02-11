Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Japan to pledge $106 million for Ukraine's reconstruction

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 11, 2024 6:35 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in Kyiv on Jan. 7. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Japan will pledge $106 million to support Ukraine’s reconstruction effort, including demining and rebuilding infrastructure, Kyodo News reported, citing its unnamed sources, on Feb. 11.

According to the outlet, the decision on Japan's involvement in the "European nation's post-war reconstruction" is expected to be made during the Japan-Ukraine economic reconstruction conference in Tokyo on Feb. 19.

The upcoming conference aims to facilitate public-private collaboration in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure to provide support for Kyiv as it continues its economic reconstruction amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

It will be attended by around 100 businesses each from Japan and Ukraine.

Ukraine and Japan are also expected to sign more than 10 memorandums of cooperation at the conference, Kyodo News reported.

On Jan. 7, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and pledged to provide $37 million to a NATO fund for anti-drone equipment for Ukraine.

"Japan is a very important and strong partner for us. I am confident that this year will be meaningful for our relations," President Volodymyr Zelensky said back then.

"One of our best international achievements is our relationship with Japan."

In December, the Japanese Foreign Ministry also reported that it was changing its laws regarding arms exports to allow for the transfer of weapons and would send the U.S. Patriot missiles.

Japanese law prohibits sending weapons to countries actively at war, but the move could pave the way for the U.S. to replenish its own stocks while sending Ukraine additional missiles.

Japan to transfer Patriot missiles to US
Japan changed its laws regarding arms exports, allowing for the transfer of weapons, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 22. The ministry added that it will send the U.S. Patriot missiles, paving the way for the U.S. to replenish its stocks while potentially sending Ukraine some of its o…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:04 PM

Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced four high-level military appointments on his website on Feb. 11, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.
11:02 AM

Russian attack kills woman in Kharkiv Oblast.

A woman was killed in the village of Vodiane, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of Russian strikes on Feb. 10, emergency services reported on Feb. 11. Her body was found buried under rubble.
1:44 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 28 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 10 targeting eight communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 150 explosions in the area.
7:52 PM

Zelensky announces more changes to military leadership.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced more changes to Ukraine's military leadership during his evening address on Feb. 10, naming two new deputies of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and three new deputies of the Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.