Media: Japan to pledge $106 million for Ukraine's reconstruction

Japan will pledge $106 million to support Ukraine’s reconstruction effort, including demining and rebuilding infrastructure, Kyodo News reported, citing its unnamed sources, on Feb. 11.

According to the outlet, the decision on Japan's involvement in the "European nation's post-war reconstruction" is expected to be made during the Japan-Ukraine economic reconstruction conference in Tokyo on Feb. 19.

The upcoming conference aims to facilitate public-private collaboration in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure to provide support for Kyiv as it continues its economic reconstruction amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

It will be attended by around 100 businesses each from Japan and Ukraine.

Ukraine and Japan are also expected to sign more than 10 memorandums of cooperation at the conference, Kyodo News reported.

On Jan. 7, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and pledged to provide $37 million to a NATO fund for anti-drone equipment for Ukraine.

"Japan is a very important and strong partner for us. I am confident that this year will be meaningful for our relations," President Volodymyr Zelensky said back then.

"One of our best international achievements is our relationship with Japan."

In December, the Japanese Foreign Ministry also reported that it was changing its laws regarding arms exports to allow for the transfer of weapons and would send the U.S. Patriot missiles.

Japanese law prohibits sending weapons to countries actively at war, but the move could pave the way for the U.S. to replenish its own stocks while sending Ukraine additional missiles.

