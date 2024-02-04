Japan to host over 200 businesses at conference promoting Ukraine's economic recovery

This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 100 businesses each from Japan and Ukraine are slated to attend a Japan-Ukraine economic reconstruction conference in Tokyo later this month, Japanese media outlet Kyodo News reported on Feb. 3.

The upcoming conference on Feb. 19 aims to facilitate public-private collaboration in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure to provide support for Kyiv as it continues its economic reconstruction amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ahead of the conference, Japan is exploring ways to assist Japanese companies to initiating business ventures in Ukraine, including easing travel restrictions, according to Kyodo News.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is also set to present Tokyo's strategies for aiding in Ukraine's reconstruction at the conference

A staunch supporter of Ukraine, Japan has also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities in recent months.

On Jan. 7, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, and pledged to provide $37 million to a NATO fund for anti-drone equipment for Ukraine.

In December, the Japanese Foreign Ministry also reported that it was changing its laws regarding arms exports to allow for the transfer of weapons and would send the U.S. Patriot missiles.

Japanese law prohibits sending weapons to countries actively at war, but the move could pave the way for the U.S. to replenish its own stocks while sending Ukraine additional missiles.