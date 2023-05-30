Media: Italy to deliver new military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Italy will provide Ukraine with another military aid package, the seventh since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war, Italian news outlet La Repubblica reported on May 30.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced the upcoming delivery at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on security issues, according to La Repubblica.

The package’s contents and details on the transfer are classified, but there are speculations Rome would focus on providing additional air defense capabilities.

Italy’s previous defense assistance package to Ukraine included Italian-French SAMP-T, Spada, and Skyguard air defense systems.

On April 26, La Repubblica reported that Italy had delivered dozens of refurbished American-made M109 self-propelled 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine.

The country plans to transfer a total of 60 M109 howitzers to Ukraine “in the near future,” the unnamed sources told the newspaper.