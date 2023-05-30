Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Italy to deliver new military aid package for Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova May 30, 2023 10:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Italy will provide Ukraine with another military aid package, the seventh since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war, Italian news outlet La Repubblica reported on May 30.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced the upcoming delivery at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on security issues, according to La Repubblica.

The package’s contents and details on the transfer are classified, but there are speculations Rome would focus on providing additional air defense capabilities.

Italy’s previous defense assistance package to Ukraine included Italian-French SAMP-T, Spada, and Skyguard air defense systems.

On April 26, La Repubblica reported that Italy had delivered dozens of refurbished American-made M109 self-propelled 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine.

The country plans to transfer a total of 60 M109 howitzers to Ukraine “in the near future,” the unnamed sources told the newspaper.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
