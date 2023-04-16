Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
La Republica: M109 howitzers delivered by Italy already in use Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2023 4:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Italian newspaper La Republica reported that Italy had delivered dozens of refurbished American-made M109 self-propelled 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine.

According to the April 16 report, some of those howitzers, designed for crews of four, are already on the front lines.

Italy plans to transfer a total of 60 M109 howitzers to Ukraine “in the near future,” the unnamed sources told the newspaper.

M109 howitzers and rounds have been donated to Ukraine by several Western countries, including the U.S.

Ukraine's counteroffensive has allegedly been delayed due to various factors, including weather, slow equipment deliveries, and insufficient ammunition, the Washington Post reported on April 12.

For a full offensive to move forward, Ukrainian military units need more heavy equipment, armored vehicles, and training.

