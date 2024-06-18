Media: Italy may send Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, sources say.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine may receive long-range Storm Shadow missiles from Italy, Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano reported on June 18, citing its undisclosed sources.

"A batch of" Storm Shadow missiles and another SAMP/T air defense system will reportedly be included in the ninth aid package for Ukraine, which Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will present to the parliamentary intelligence oversight committee by the end of June.

Unlike the missiles, the delivery of the SAMP/T system has been publicly confirmed by the Italian government.

The missiles were requested by Kyiv, the source told the newspaper. The number of the missiles to be sent was not disclosed.

The deliveries of Storm Shadow to Ukraine will make Italy the fourth country supplying Kyiv with long-range missiles, along with the U.K., France and the U.S.

The British Storm Shadow missiles, as well as their French equivalent SCALP, have a range of up to 250 kilometers (150 miles), while the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) sent to Ukraine by Washington can fly roughly 300 kilometers (190 miles).

Ukraine has repeatedly successfully used these missiles to strike Russian targets on the occupied territories, including Crimea.

While several countries said they do not oppose Ukraine striking targets inside Russia with Western-provided weapons, Rome has repeatedly said that its arms are for use within Ukraine's borders only.