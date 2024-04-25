Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, ATACMS, Long-range missiles, Ukraine, UK military, Russia, US aid
Edit post

FT: UK defense chief says Ukraine to increase long-range strikes in Russia

by Olena Goncharova April 25, 2024 7:51 AM 2 min read
In this handout photo released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile into the East Sea during a South Korean joint missile drill aimed to counter North Korean ICBM test on July 29, 2017, in East Coast, South Korea. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian troops will be able to boost the effectiveness of their long-range attacks inside Russia as an influx of Western military aid aims to help Kyiv shape the war "in much stronger ways,"  the head of the U.K. military, Tony Radakin, said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Radakin acknowledged the somber atmosphere surrounding Ukraine's defense, conceding that the country is encountering a challenging struggle to fend off advancing Russian forces.

However, the U.K.'s chief of defense emphasized that such a bleak "snapshot" of the war overlooks longer-term trends that favor Kyiv. These trends encompass the recent influxes of military aid from the U.S. and Europe, Ukraine's increasingly effective long-range attacks, and Moscow's "complete failure" to halt Kyiv's essential grain exports via the Black Sea.

"The danger with any snapshot is that it [ignores] where we are now with where we will be in the next couple of years," Radakin told the FT, adding people should stop "feting Russia" and believing it "somehow has got major advantages."

In a notable advancement for Ukraine, Washington abandoned its hesitations regarding providing the country with long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles. These were secretly dispatched earlier this month, boasting a range of 300 kilometers.

On April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden announced he had signed the foreign aid bill, which includes almost $61 billion for Ukraine, into law, marking the final step of the legislative process.

"It gives vital support to America's partners so they can defend themselves from threats to their sovereignty," Biden said, adding he would order to send weapons to Kyiv shortly.

"As Ukraine gains more capabilities for the long-range fight . . . its ability to continue deep operations will [increasingly] become a feature” of the war, Radakin said, adding "they definitely have an effect."

Ukraine war latest: Biden signs $61 billion aid bill for Ukraine; US began secretly providing ATACMS in March
Key developments on April 24: * Biden signs $61 billion aid bill for Ukraine * Pentagon ready to send $1 billion in weapons to Kyiv * State Department confirms US began secretly providing Ukraine long-range ATACMS in March * Sources: SBU drone attack destroys 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuel…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:49 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in six separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 24. At least 23 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
2:16 AM

Russia arrests political opposition activists in absentia.

The Syktyvkar city court in Russia issued arrests in absentia to world chess champion and Free Russia Forum co-founder Garry Kasparov, along with several other activists, on charges of creating a "terrorist community," financing "terrorist activities," and publicly calling for terrorism.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.