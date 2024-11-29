Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian military
Edit post

Media identifies nearly 81,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova November 29, 2024 1:26 PM 2 min read
The bodies of the dead Russian soldiers destroyed a Russian tank who were killed during an attempt to storm the Avdiivka flank on Dec. 23, 2023, in Avdiivka, Ukraine. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Journalists and volunteers have identified the names of 80,973 Russian soldiers who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine as of Nov. 29, according to a joint investigation by BBC Russia and Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet.

Since Mediazona's update in mid-November, the names of 3,830 more Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.

Over half of those killed were not affiliated with the army at the beginning of the war in 2022, meaning they voluntarily signed contracts to fight in Ukraine. Many died in the first two to four weeks after being sent to the front line, the investigation said.

The share of volunteers now accounts for 22% of the total number of confirmed losses in the Russian army. Last year, in November 2023, volunteers accounted for only 14%.

The share of deaths among those sent to the front from prison is on the decline. As of November 2023, they accounted for 26% of all losses, and now 18%.

The large-scale involvement of convicts at the front allowed the Russian authorities to support the army's offensive potential without causing additional damage to the economy.

"The convicts were still actively involved in society and were not skilled workers. This distinguishes them, for example, from those mobilized, whose care has weakened several sectors of the economy," the investigation said.

According to the investigation, most of the soldiers killed were from Bashkortostan, Tatarstan, and Sverdlovsk Oblast.

As of the morning of Nov. 29, the Russian army had lost about 738,660 soldiers, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Over the past day, Russian losses amounted to 2,030 people.

Russia’s reported daily losses in Ukraine pass 2,000 for the first time
This surpasses the previous record of 1,950 set on Nov. 12. The total figure stands at 738,660.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:15 PM

Zelensky signs law on 'historic' tax increase.

The bill, which was passed by the Ukrainian parliament on Oct. 10, will raise taxes by Hr 8 billion ($192 million) in 2024 and Hr 141 billion ($3.4 billion) in 2025, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said, as the country struggles to shore up its budget deficit amid Russia's ongoing full-scale war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.