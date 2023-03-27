Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Spiegel: Germany wants to increase defense aid to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2023 10:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany is looking to boost military aid to Ukraine to more than 15 billion euros in "the coming years", der Spiegel reported on March 27.

According to der Spiegel, which has allegedly obtained a letter from the Ministry of Finance to the budget committee of the Bundestag, the funding would go to procuring air defense, armored fighting vehicles, ammunition for weapons systems supplied by Germany, and artillery.

The additional costs are "objectively unavoidable," the allegedly letter states, "because without continued support, there is a serious risk that Ukraine will lose its defensive struggle against the Russian aggressor, with unpredictable consequences for the European peace order."

On March 27, Germany followed through on their pledge and transferred 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, along with roughly 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and "a large package" of weapons and spare parts.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
