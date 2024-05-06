Media: Finland considers building TNT factory in response to war in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Finnish government is considering building a domestic TNT factory in the short term due to the critical shortage of explosives amid Russia's war in Ukraine, Finnish media outlet Yle reported, citing the country's defense minister Antti Hakkanen.

The ongoing full-scale Russian invasion, which has entered its third year, has caused an unprecedented increase in demand for TNT explosives in Western countries.

TNT is primarily used in artillery and mortar ammunition, and is much cheaper in mass production than newer types.

The only plant in the European Union is in Poland, but its production level does not meet the demand.

"We need to increase the production of explosives significantly. Therefore, we must seriously consider the role of domestic industry in this matter," Hakkanen said.

The decision on the plant's construction must be made now to launch the production in a year or two, the minister said.

The Finnish government has already discussed the matter with the local business community and defense industry market representatives, as well as investors. Allied countries, particularly those from Northern Europe, are also involved in the construction project, Hakkanen added.

According to the minister, the final decision on the future factory's location will be taken by the end of spring.

Finland has recently ramped up its investments in domestic ammunition production.

In March, Finland received EU funding for ammunition production of 32.5 million euros ($35 million). This assistance followed the Defense Ministry's funding of nearly 24 million euros ($26 million) allocated in December.

Earlier, Finish-Norwegian company Nammo's Lapua ammunition factory announced that it would increase production fivefold in 2024 due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Artillery shells produced at the factory in southwestern Finland's city of Sastamala play a crucial role in Finland's aid to Ukraine.