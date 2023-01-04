Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Explosions heard in Sevastopol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2023 11:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on the morning of Jan. 4, Hromadske media outlet reported, citing occupying Russian officials in the city.

The Russian officials alleged that the explosions were due to air defense, claiming that two drones were downed near the Belbek military airfield in the area, Hromadske reported.

Earlier on Jan. 4, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported that explosions were heard in Sevastopol overnight. Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reported that air defense has been activated in Sevastopol at least twice.

Open sources indicate that the Russian Air Force’s 38th Fighter Aviation Regiment is stationed at the airfield.

Shortly after the report, air raid alerts sounded across Ukraine, including occupied Crimea, at around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

