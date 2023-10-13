Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Marine drone struck Russian ships near Crimea

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 13, 2023 4:37 PM 1 min read
A screenshot showing the 'Sea Baby' marine drone in the Black Sea on Aug. 16, 2023 (SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

"Sea Baby" marine drones were used in recent attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin and cruise missile carrier Buyan, an unnamed source told the Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske on Oct. 13.

The unnamed source told Hromadske that Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) worked together with the navy to pull off the attacks.

Ukrainian navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Oct. 12 that Pavel Derzhavin was damaged in an explosion, although he did not provide further details.

This is not the first time Sea Baby drones have been used to strike Russian military targets.

In July, Sea Baby drones were used by the SBU to strike the Kerch bridge.

In combination with sea drones, Ukrainian forces have used aerial drones, missiles, sabotage, and other methods to inflict significant damage on the fleet and Russian forces in occupied Crimea.

On Aug. 3, U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said that Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet have led to the "functional defeat" of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea.

Uncertain Triumph: Ukraine picks apart Russia’s best air defenses in Crimea
The past month has not been kind to Russia’s forces in occupied Crimea. In a span of weeks, a ship, a submarine, and multiple air defense systems were destroyed. Ukraine said these targets included Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, optimistically named the Triumph. Purported videos of…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
MORE NEWS

