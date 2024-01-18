Skip to content
Media: European parliament party proposes creation of EU Defence Commissioner position

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2024 1:33 PM
People walk past posters announcing the upcoming European elections, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on Jan. 17, 2024. (Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The draft manifesto of the European People's Party (EPP), the largest party in the European Parliament, proposes the European Commission create an EU Defense Commissioner position to improve defense coordination in the bloc, Euractiv reported on Jan. 18.

Euractiv said it had seen a copy of the draft manifesto, which will be published ahead of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, is currently the chief diplomat of the EU.

The EPP's proposed reshuffle would mark a radical change in how the European Commission deals with foreign affairs and defense, Euractiv said.

The separate post of Commissioner for Defense would take on tasks "currently shared by both the EU diplomacy boss Borrell as well as Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, who has been in charge of the bloc's defense industry," Euractiv reported.

A Defense Commissioner would promote cooperation on defense issues and ensure that there is a defense budget of at least 0.5% of EU GDP, the EPP believes.

"Ultimately, we should create a Single Market for Defence," the draft manifesto states, according to Euractiv.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren also called for a European commissioner dedicated to defense in an interview with CNBC on Jan. 17. "We cannot do it the old way," she said, referring to European defense production.

Breton has a "huge portfolio," whereas a European Commissioner could "dedicate almost all his or her time to dealing with this defense industry" and related issues like standardization, interoperability, and creating new funding for the industry, Ollongren said.

"What we need is more focus on the issue of the defense industry" at a European level, Ollongren said. "We have to step up production."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented in November that Europe was unlikely to meet its pledge of delivering one million shells to Ukraine not due to a lack of political will, but a "lot of unsynchronized issues, a lot of bureaucracy."

The bloc's plan to ramp up shell production to boost Ukraine's artillery capabilities has been plagued by bureaucracy and protectionism of individual countries, an investigation by the Kyiv Independent and its partners revealed.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba: 'Europe doesn't know how to fight wars'
Sitting down with the Kyiv Independent for an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine’s top diplomat is sharply dressed and in a good mood. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is among the last Ukrainian top officials who still prefers a suit to a military-style garb. He’s happy with the work his ministry has
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

12:07 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person, and injuring the other two, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
