Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: EU believes Ukraine has implemented 4 of 7 steps needed for membership talks

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 7, 2023 1:55 PM 3 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kyiv on Nov. 4, 2023. (President's Office) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission believes Ukraine has fully implemented four of the seven steps required to start EU accession talks, according to an internal Commission document obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

The EU's executive body is expected to issue its assessment of Ukraine's progress on Nov. 8, with several media outlets suggesting earlier that the report should be positive.

According to the internal document cited by RFE/RL, the European Commission sees the following criteria as fulfilled:

  • The adoption of legislation on a selection procedure of judges of the Constitutional Court in line with Venice Commission recommendations;
  • The completion of the integrity vetting of candidates for the High Council of Justice members and creation of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine;
  • The alignment of anti-money laundering legislation with the standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and approval of a strategic plan for reforming the entire law enforcement sector;
  • The alignment of Ukraine's media legislation with the EU audio-visual media services directive.

The three remaining criteria — the fight against corruption, de-oligarchization, and the protection of national minorities — are not yet fully implemented, the European Commission wrote, according to the RFE/RL.

The EU still reportedly expects Kyiv to appoint a new head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), adopt a law on increasing the staffing of the NABU and eliminate some restrictions for the National Agency on Corruption Prevention for inspections of assets and property.

Ukraine should also adopt a law on lobbying aligned with European standards to limit the influence of oligarchs and make some changes to the legislation on state language, media, and education, the media outlet wrote.

Ukraine officially applied for EU membership in late February 2022, just days after Russia began bombing Kyiv and other cities, starting an all-out war against the country.

Ukraine was granted candidacy status in June and presented with seven criteria it needs to fulfil in order to begin the talks. It often takes many years for candidate countries to have accession negotiations opened by the European Union.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.