Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: EU to present favorable assessment of Ukraine's membership bid on Nov. 8

by Martin Fornusek October 24, 2023 4:54 PM 2 min read
The EU and Ukrainian flags in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, July 2023. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission is expected to issue a positive evaluation of Ukraine's accession bid on Nov. 8, although additional conditions may be raised, Reuters reported on Oct. 24, citing three official sources.

Following a potential recommendation by the EU's executive body, the member states' leaders still have to agree to open the actual negotiations. The bloc's representatives are expected to make the decision during a Dec. 14-15 summit, the news agency reported.

While the Commission will likely support the launch of Ukraine's membership talks, Kyiv may be asked to take more steps in its fight against corruption and in national minorities rights, Reuters said.

The latter point is reportedly connected to Budapest's long-term complaints of alleged discrimination against the Hungarian ethnic minority in western Ukraine pertaining to language rights, an accusation that Kyiv rejects.

As part of the accession process, Kyiv was presented with seven criteria it needs to fulfill in order to begin the membership talks.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said in September that Ukraine had already "fulfilled the EU recommendations on the necessary legislative work in the judicial and media spheres," adding that the reforms in other areas are ongoing.

When asked how far Ukraine came in fulfilling all the seven criteria, an EU official told Politico earlier in October that progress has been encouraging, and only the area concerning national minorities seemed problematic in the short term.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, adopted changes to its law on national minorities on Sept. 21, taking into consideration recommendations by the Venice Commission.

The Venice Commission is the Council of Europe's advisory body that provides guidance to Ukraine and other potential members on implementing steps needed for EU integration.

The EU's executive body is expected to issue its assessment on other hopefuls as well. While Moldova may receive a similarly positive evaluation, "the jury is still out" on Georgia, Reuters said, citing its sources.

The Caucasian country's ruling party –  the Georgian Dream – has been accused of democratic backsliding and of pulling the country back into the Kremlin's orbit. Unlike Kyiv or Chisinau, Tbilisi was not granted an EU membership candidate status in June 2022.

Opinion: The geopolitics of EU enlargement
The debate surrounding the European Union’s potential expansion is no longer really about Ukraine and the western Balkans. Enlargement is now an existential question with far-reaching implications for the EU and its ability to remain a prominent player in a rapidly changing global environment. BERL…
The Kyiv IndependentMark Leonard
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
