News Feed, Russian propaganda, Media, European Union, Russia
Media: EU ambassadors agree on 'broadcast ban' of key Russian propaganda outlets

by Nate Ostiller May 15, 2024 7:44 PM 2 min read
The logo of the Russian state-controlled media outlet Izvestiya on the outside of the newspaper's editorial building in Moscow, on June 3, 2005. (Yuri Tutov/AFP via Getty Images)
EU ambassadors have agreed on an EU-wide ban on four key Russian propaganda outlets, said Rikard Jozwiak, the Europe Editor for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on May 15.

The move would reportedly impact Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, and Izvestiya, Jozwiak said.

Czechia's government announced in March that it uncovered a Moscow-financed propaganda network linked to Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, which used Voice of Europe to spread disinformation.

Rossiyskaya Gazeta and RIA Novosti are both Russian state-owned outlets, and Izvestiya is state-controlled.

The EU previously banned other Russian propaganda outlets, such as RT and Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova threatened that there would be countermeasures impacting Western media operating in Russia.

"If these measures are taken against the Russian media, Russian journalists, then, despite the fact that Western correspondents will not want to, they will also have to feel our retaliatory measures," Zakharova said.

"If just one Russian media outlet is subjected to unjustified restrictions, then it will ricochet off their colleagues here in Russia, I mean, Western journalists."

Russia has taken extensive measures to crack down on independent media.

The Kremlin passed a bill earlier in May to expand the purview of its media bans to include foreign state-funded organizations, such as media outlets like the BBC or Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

How Czechia busted Russian propaganda network targeting European elections
The Czech government announced on March 27 that it had uncovered a Moscow-financed propaganda network that sought to influence European politics and turn public opinion against aiding Ukraine. Prague named Viktor Medvedchuk, a Kremlin-linked former Ukrainian oligarch, and Artem Marchevskyi, a media…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Nate Ostiller
1:34 PM

Ukraine deploys more forces to Kharkiv Oblast.

More Ukrainian forces are being deployed to Kharkiv Oblast amid Russia's offensive in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15, following a meeting with top military commanders.
12:57 PM

Mayor: No plans to evacuate Kharkiv.

Speaking on national TV, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said around 6,000 people from the surrounding oblast who lived closer to the front lines had been taken to the city and housed in dormitories.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.