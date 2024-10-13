Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Joe Biden, Germany, Diplomacy, Defense, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Media: Biden to visit Germany on Oct. 18

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 13, 2024 6:09 PM 1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Germany on Oct. 18 after an earlier trip was postponed due to Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico, according to media reports published on Oct. 13.

Biden will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit, according to the German publication Der Spiegel. They are expected to discuss the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Biden was supposed to convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on Oct. 12, where President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to present his victory plan.

However, he put off his visit in order to oversee the emergency response to Hurricane Milton.

The Germany trip, originally planned as a formal state visit with a banquet and formal events before a new U.S. president is elected in November, has now been pared down to primarily work events, according to Der Spiegel.

Prosecutors open investigation into alleged killing of 9 POWs by Russians in Kursk Oblast
“The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime. A criminal case has been opened over the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder,” Kostin posted on X.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:09 PM

Media: Biden to visit Germany on Oct 18.

Biden was supposed to convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on Oct. 12, where President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to present his victory plan. However, he put off his visit in order to oversee the emergency response to Hurricane Milton.
10:26 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 31 drones overnight.

Russia also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and two Kh-59 cruise missiles, the Air Force said. The missiles targeted Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.