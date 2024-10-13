Media: Biden to visit Germany on Oct. 18

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Germany on Oct. 18 after an earlier trip was postponed due to Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico, according to media reports published on Oct. 13.

Biden will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit, according to the German publication Der Spiegel. They are expected to discuss the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Biden was supposed to convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on Oct. 12, where President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to present his victory plan.

However, he put off his visit in order to oversee the emergency response to Hurricane Milton.

The Germany trip, originally planned as a formal state visit with a banquet and formal events before a new U.S. president is elected in November, has now been pared down to primarily work events, according to Der Spiegel.