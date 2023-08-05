Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Authorities search lawmaker's assistant office over alleged forged documents

by Alexander Query August 5, 2023 3:36 PM 2 min read
Ukraine lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky gives a press conference in Kyiv on January 18, 2021. Dubinsky is being investigated for a vacation abroad during martial law. (Photo: Sergei Supinsky/ AFP via Getty Images)
The State Bureau of Investigation reportedly searched the office of Volodymyr Kolodyuk, the assistant of lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky, on Aug. 5 over the alleged forging of documents during Dubinsky's travel abroad, according to an undisclosed source of Ukrainska Pravda.

Lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky is being investigated for a vacation abroad during wartime, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and State Bureau of Investigation (DBP) stated on Aug. 3.

The authorities believe he traveled under the pretext of accompanying his father for medical treatment outside of Ukraine. However, his father went abroad without his son and returned to Ukraine before the lawmaker.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, his trip became public when a Health Ministry document requesting his permission to travel was leaked. He was supposed to return by July 10, but at the end of July he was featured in an Instagram post by his girlfriend who was on holiday in Barcelona.

The SBI stated that it is also investigating Dubinsky for forgery, as several official documents were signed while the lawmaker was abroad.

Dubinsky said the charges were politically motivated and that the authorities were "cynically interfering in the personal life of my family."

Dubinsky is an independent lawmaker. He was removed from President Volodymyr Zelensky Servant of the People party in 2021 for "violating the statute and disobeying the party's governing bodies."

"The accusations voiced are completely far-fetched and are designed to stop my opposition activities," he wrote on Telegram.

Dubinsky referred to the case of Andriy Derkach, a pro-Kremlin lawmaker, who was charged with high treason and illicit enrichment in October 2023.

"After I gave testimony to the NABU in the Derkach treason case and the participation of senior state officials in this case, illegal searches were carried out at my place, the purpose of which was to find any compromising evidence that could be used to discredit me," Dubinsky added.

According to the authorities, Derkach received funds from a Russian intelligence agency to create private security firms that Russia planned to use for capturing Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stripped him of his Ukrainian citizenship along with three other Russia-affiliated former politicians in January 2023.

Author: Alexander Query
