Media: Another Georgian volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine

by Daria Shulzhenko November 18, 2023 7:24 PM 1 min read
Georgian volunteer fighter Nika Gelenidze, 31. (Social Media)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Nika Gelenidze, a 31-year-old Georgian volunteer fighter in the Ukrainian military, has been killed, Georgian media outlet Sova News reported on Nov. 18.

According to the outlet, Gelenidze came to Ukraine in September and took part in combat near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

He was reportedly killed in a Russian artillery attack while deployed in the area.

Georgian civic activist Giga Makarashvili wrote on Facebook on Nov. 18 that the death of Gelenidze was confirmed.

"Today, the death of another man with a big heart was confirmed, Nika Gelenidze. Glory to the Heroes!" he wrote.

Earlier on Nov. 12, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported the death of Irakli Kurtsikidze, another Georgian volunteer who came to Ukraine to serve in the Ukrainian military.

Sova News reported that four Georgian volunteers have been killed in Ukraine in recent days. Around 50 Georgian volunteers fighting for Ukraine have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
10:41 PM

UK sanctions Russia's Novikombank.

The U.K. extended its sanctions list to include Russia's Novikombank, a bank owned by the Russian state conglomerate Rostec, the U.K. government announced on Dec. 15.
