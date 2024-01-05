Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Abramovich's son received new Lithuanian passport in October 2023

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2024 7:12 PM 3 min read
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich attends a meeting at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 19, 2016. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Roman Abramovich's son received a new Lithuanian passport in October 2023, over a year after his father was added to the EU sanctions list, the Siena Center for Investigative Journalism in Vilnius reported on Jan. 5.

The Lithuanian Interior Ministry announced on Dec. 7. that it was investigating the circumstances around how Abramovich's children, Arkady and Anna, obtained Lithuanian citizenship after the Siena Center published an investigation on the issue.

Assessing information from leaked documents dubbed "Cyprus Confidential," the Siena Center discovered that Abramovich had named the two children beneficiaries in one of his funds, which may have helped him circumvent U.S., U.K., and EU sanctions.

Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said there were plans to amend the law to allow the government to revoke the Lithuanian citizenship of dual nationals deemed to pose a national security threat or express support for a state that threatens Lithuania, EU member states, and allies.

The Siena Center reported on Jan. 5 that Anna Abramovich received a Lithuanian passport in October 2011 and renewed the document in May 2021.

Roman Abramovich's grandparents came from Lithuania, which gave his children the right to apply for Lithuanian citizenship according to the law at the time.

Investigation: Italian company makes sure Russian war machine has the steel it needs
Editor’s note: This story was published by the Dutch investigative outlet Follow The Money on Dec. 14. The Kyiv Independent contributed reporting to this story and is republishing it with permission. Key facts: * After Russia seized Crimea and unleashed the war in the Donbas in 2014, the Italian…
The Kyiv IndependentKrijn Schramade

He also had the right to apply for a Lithuanian passport himself but did not do this, Lithuania's Migration Department told Siena Center journalists. Abramovich has Russian, Israeli, and Portuguese citizenship.

According to the Siena Center, his son Arkady received a passport in 2013 through a procedure whereby Lithuanian citizenship was "restored" to him by order of the then Interior Minister Dailis Alfonsas Barakauskas.

Arkady Abramovich was then issued a new Lithuanian passport in October 2023, 20 months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions against his father and other Russian oligarchs.

Roman Abramovich filed a challenge against the EU decision to apply sanctions against him at a court in Brussels, saying that he had no influence over the Kremlin's decisions and that his business interests were not connected to the war. He lost the appeal on Dec. 20.

Abramovich has a net worth estimated to be around $9 billion. He was formerly the governor of the Chukotka region in Russia's far east and previously owned the U.K. Chelsea football club, which he was forced to sell after the outbreak of the full-scale invasion.

Lithuania has been a strong partner of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and is also among the leading donors to Ukraine in terms of gross domestic product shares.

Investigative Stories From Ukraine: Journalists allege that key state agency controlled by unofficial boss
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption, and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond…
The Kyiv IndependentDaniil Ukhorskiy
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
6:48 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.