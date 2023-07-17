Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 19 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least 19, local officials reported on July 17.

The oblasts of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia came under attack, according to the reports.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

A night missile strike against Kramatorsk injured two people and damaged residential and commercial buildings, Kyrylenko specified.

One more person was wounded in Zolota Nyva, another in Pleshchiivka, and several houses and other civilian objects were damaged across the oblast, the governor added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, at least one civilian was killed and at least five injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian forces launched two S-300 missiles against Kharkiv on the evening of July 16. One resident died in the attack, three men aged 41, 30, and 33 were hospitalized, and a 56-year-old civilian received medical help on the site, Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

A man in his 60s was also injured in the strikes against Vovchansk in the Chuhuiiv district on the morning on July 17, he added.

The governor said that Russian attacks damaged residential buildings and other civilian objects across the oblast.

In addition, two men were reported as injured when trying to disassemble an unidentified explosive object in the Nemyshlia district.

One person was killed and nine others, including two children, were wounded in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin informed.

Russian forces launched 89 attacks and 373 projectiles against the oblast over the past day, targeting populated areas, the governor wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, a 70-year-old woman was killed in an air strike against the village of Zmiivka. Multiple people were also reported as injured in the strikes against the village of Rozlyv.

In Sumy Oblast, at least one person was injured in the attacks, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

According to local officials, Russian forces launched 27 strikes against the oblast, and 189 explosions were recorded.

One person was injured by a grenade in the Seredyna-Buda district, and there are multiple reports of property damage across the oblast, the administration informed.

The oblasts of Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia sustained attacks but local officials reported no causalities.