Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 19 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 17, 2023 10:54 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on July 17, 2023. (Source: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least 19, local officials reported on July 17.

The oblasts of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia came under attack, according to the reports.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

A night missile strike against Kramatorsk injured two people and damaged residential and commercial buildings, Kyrylenko specified.

One more person was wounded in Zolota Nyva, another in Pleshchiivka, and several houses and other civilian objects were damaged across the oblast, the governor added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, at least one civilian was killed and at least five injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian forces launched two S-300 missiles against Kharkiv on the evening of July 16. One resident died in the attack, three men aged 41, 30, and 33 were hospitalized, and a 56-year-old civilian received medical help on the site, Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

A man in his 60s was also injured in the strikes against Vovchansk in the Chuhuiiv district on the morning on July 17, he added.

The governor said that Russian attacks damaged residential buildings and other civilian objects across the oblast.

In addition, two men were reported as injured when trying to disassemble an unidentified explosive object in the Nemyshlia district.

One person was killed and nine others, including two children, were wounded in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin informed.

Russian forces launched 89 attacks and 373 projectiles against the oblast over the past day, targeting populated areas, the governor wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, a 70-year-old woman was killed in an air strike against the village of Zmiivka. Multiple people were also reported as injured in the strikes against the village of Rozlyv.

In Sumy Oblast, at least one person was injured in the attacks, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

According to local officials, Russian forces launched 27 strikes against the oblast, and 189 explosions were recorded.

One person was injured by a grenade in the Seredyna-Buda district, and there are multiple reports of property damage across the oblast, the administration informed.

The oblasts of Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia sustained attacks but local officials reported no causalities.

Watch the trailer for the Kyiv Independent’s upcoming documentary ‘Uprooted’
The Kyiv Independent presents “Uprooted” — an investigative documentary into the forced deportation of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied Mariupol.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

