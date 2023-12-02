Skip to content
Media: 2nd group of Ukrainian soldiers complete Patriot air defense training in Germany

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 2, 2023 3:54 PM 1 min read
A Patriot anti-aircraft missile system launcher stands at the air base on June 17, 2023, in Bavaria, Germany. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The second group of Ukrainian soldiers, consisting of around 70 soldiers and officers, completed training on the Patriot air defense system in Germany, Deutsche Welle reported on Dec. 2, citing the German Press Agency.

The more than six-week course took place at an undisclosed air force base in Germany.

Bundeswehr Lieutenant General Andreas Marlow, who oversaw the training, said that the Ukrainian soldiers will now be able to operate the systems independently.

The previous group trained in Germany in February 2023.

Ukrainian soldiers have also gone to the U.S. to be trained on the Patriot system.

Germany's Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, said on Nov. 24 that Germany would provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot system this winter, but did not specify exactly when it would arrive.

The German government previously announced on Aug. 9 that it had delivered two Patriot systems, in addition to one previously provided by the country and another from the U.S.

The Patriot air defense system, one of the most advanced in the world, has played a vital role in protecting Ukrainian cities and minimizing casualties during Russian attacks.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
