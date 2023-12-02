Media: 2nd group of Ukrainian soldiers complete Patriot air defense training in Germany

This audio is created with AI assistance

The second group of Ukrainian soldiers, consisting of around 70 soldiers and officers, completed training on the Patriot air defense system in Germany, Deutsche Welle reported on Dec. 2, citing the German Press Agency.

The more than six-week course took place at an undisclosed air force base in Germany.

Bundeswehr Lieutenant General Andreas Marlow, who oversaw the training, said that the Ukrainian soldiers will now be able to operate the systems independently.

The previous group trained in Germany in February 2023.

Ukrainian soldiers have also gone to the U.S. to be trained on the Patriot system.

Germany's Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, said on Nov. 24 that Germany would provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot system this winter, but did not specify exactly when it would arrive.

The German government previously announced on Aug. 9 that it had delivered two Patriot systems, in addition to one previously provided by the country and another from the U.S.

The Patriot air defense system, one of the most advanced in the world, has played a vital role in protecting Ukrainian cities and minimizing casualties during Russian attacks.