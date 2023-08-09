Germany hands over 2 Patriot launchers to Ukraine in latest aid package

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German government announced on Aug. 9 the hand-over of the latest military aid package to Ukraine, including two Patriot air defense system launchers.

Ukraine operates at least two Patriot systems, one provided by Germany and another by the U.S. Berlin pledged two new launchers during the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11.

The latest package from Germany further includes 10 BV206 all-terrain vehicles, over 6,500 rounds of 155mm smoke ammunition, four Vector reconnaissance drones, five border protection vehicles, six truck tractor trains with six semi-trailers, and two load-handling trucks.

Berlin also delivered 100 MG5 machine guns, 40,000 first aid kits, explosive ordnance disposal material, binoculars, and safety glasses.

As Russia escalated its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's south in recent weeks, Ukrainian officials have appealed to the West to provide more batteries of advanced air defense systems, such as Patriots or SAMP/T.

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine's Presidential Office, the country needs between 10 to 12 Patriot batteries to protect the whole country.