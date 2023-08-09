Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Germany hands over 2 Patriot launchers to Ukraine in latest aid package

by Martin Fornusek August 9, 2023 8:08 PM 1 min read
The launcher of a Patriot air defense system is set up during the "Resilient Guard 2020" air defense exercise on Oct. 14, 2020 in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. (Thomas Frey/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The German government announced on Aug. 9 the hand-over of the latest military aid package to Ukraine, including two Patriot air defense system launchers.

Ukraine operates at least two Patriot systems, one provided by Germany and another by the U.S. Berlin pledged two new launchers during the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11.

The latest package from Germany further includes 10 BV206 all-terrain vehicles, over 6,500 rounds of 155mm smoke ammunition, four Vector reconnaissance drones, five border protection vehicles, six truck tractor trains with six semi-trailers, and two load-handling trucks.

Berlin also delivered 100 MG5 machine guns, 40,000 first aid kits, explosive ordnance disposal material, binoculars, and safety glasses.

As Russia escalated its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's south in recent weeks, Ukrainian officials have appealed to the West to provide more batteries of advanced air defense systems, such as Patriots or SAMP/T.

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine's Presidential Office, the country needs between 10 to 12 Patriot batteries to protect the whole country.

US official: US to announce new military aid for Ukraine
The U.S. will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine at the end of the week, spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller said on Aug. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
