German ambassador: New Patriot air defense system to arrive in Ukraine this winter

by Nate Ostiller November 24, 2023 12:34 PM 2 min read
MIM-104 Patriot short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for defense against aircraft, cruise missiles, and medium-range tactical ballistic missiles photographed on July 24, 2022, at Rzeszow Airport, Poland. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The previously promised Patriot air defense system will be delivered by Germany this winter, said Germany's Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, in an interview with Ukrinform on Nov. 24.

The system was originally pledged by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Oct. 5, but he did not give a timeline for when it would be delivered.

Jaeger also discussed a variety of other subjects in the interview.

He mentioned that the flow of Ukrainian refugees to Germany has largely stopped, with around 800 Ukrainians arriving in Germany per month. In total, about 1 million Ukrainians are currently living in Germany, including some 200,000 children who go to German schools and learn the language.

Despite reports that aid for Ukrainians in Germany might decrease, Jaeger said that "people from Ukraine can count on the fact that they will continue to receive adequate support in Germany."

Amid concerns from Europe that increasingly Ukraine-skeptic parties are winning elections, such as in Slovakia and more recently in the Netherlands, Jaeger acknowledged that there is a segment of the electorate that is opposed to continued support for Ukraine.

However, he said that it totals perhaps a fifth of voters, compared to 80% who approve of Germany's commitment to Ukraine.

Germany is ready to support Ukraine until victory, he said, and also "wholeheartedly supports Ukraine's accession to the EU."

"I hope that my term of office will be enough not only to achieve victory, but also to really go with Ukraine a significant part of the way to Brussels," Jaeger added.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Most popular

News Feed

4:03 PM

Polish farmers to suspend blockade of border on Dec. 24, truckers won't.

Polish farmers will suspend protests at the Shehyni-Medyka border checkpoint starting Dec. 24, said Michal Kolodziejczak, Polish deputy minister of agriculture. However, Reuters reported that truckers will continue blockades at three crossings and will allow fewer trucks to pass than earlier.
2:44 PM

Explosions reported in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi.

Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi with ballistic missiles from Russian-occupied Crimea, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television. A Russian missile was shot down near Dnipro, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.
1:26 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks targeted the villages of Bilopillia, Esman, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, and Druzhba. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.
6:44 PM

Drone attack reported in multiple Russian oblasts.

Ukrainian attack drones hit their target on Russian territory, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 22, citing a source in intelligence. Earlier on Dec. 22, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed air defense systems in Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk oblasts had stopped an attempted Ukrainian drone attack.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.